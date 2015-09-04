Gap, Vince, Verifone, Cooper and UTI are big market movers

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market:

NYSE

Vince Holding Corp., down $4.03 to $5.24

The high-end clothing company reported worse-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results and provided a weak outlook.

Gap Inc., down 60 cents to $32.41

The operator of Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic reported a drop in August sales at stores open at least a year, which is a key measure of retailers' health.

InfoBlox Inc., down $1.59 to $18.28

The network automation company reported better-than-expected earnings, but gave disappointing guidance for the current quarter.

VeriFone Systems Inc., down $1.47 to $29.58

The maker of terminals for electronic payments reported better-than-expected earnings, but its guidance disappointed.

Penn West Petroleum Ltd. down 3 cents to 64 cents

The oil company is facing potential delisting from the NYSE as falling oil prices continue to keep the stock below $1 per share.

Nasdaq

The Cooper Cos., down $10.44 to $150.87

The medical device company reported better-than-expected financial results, but provided a weaker-than-expected outlook.

UTi Worldwide Inc., down 68 cents to $5.85

The supply chain services provider reported a second-quarter loss and revenue that fell short of forecasts.

BlackBerry Ltd., down 18 cents to $7.28

The company once known for its smartphones and now focused on software is buying mobile device security company Good Technology for $425 million.