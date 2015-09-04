Live: President Trump greets North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Singapore

Gap, Vince, Verifone, Cooper and UTI are big market movers

MarketsAssociated Press

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market:

NYSE

Vince Holding Corp., down $4.03 to $5.24

The high-end clothing company reported worse-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results and provided a weak outlook.

Gap Inc., down 60 cents to $32.41

The operator of Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic reported a drop in August sales at stores open at least a year, which is a key measure of retailers' health.

InfoBlox Inc., down $1.59 to $18.28

The network automation company reported better-than-expected earnings, but gave disappointing guidance for the current quarter.

VeriFone Systems Inc., down $1.47 to $29.58

The maker of terminals for electronic payments reported better-than-expected earnings, but its guidance disappointed.

Penn West Petroleum Ltd. down 3 cents to 64 cents

The oil company is facing potential delisting from the NYSE as falling oil prices continue to keep the stock below $1 per share.

Nasdaq

The Cooper Cos., down $10.44 to $150.87

The medical device company reported better-than-expected financial results, but provided a weaker-than-expected outlook.

UTi Worldwide Inc., down 68 cents to $5.85

The supply chain services provider reported a second-quarter loss and revenue that fell short of forecasts.

BlackBerry Ltd., down 18 cents to $7.28

The company once known for its smartphones and now focused on software is buying mobile device security company Good Technology for $425 million.