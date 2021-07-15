Expand / Collapse search
GameStop shares slide as Netflix plots streaming video games

Shares fell as much as 5.7%

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter discusses meme stock speculation on 'Barron's Roundtable'  video

Will GameStop remain a viable business over the longer term?

GameStop Corp. shares were under pressure Thursday following a report that streaming giant Netflix is planning to enter the video-game industry. 

A streaming video game service from Netflix would serve as competition for GameStop, which sells video games and related items at its more than 4,000 stores and thorough its e-commerce properties across 10 countries. 

Shares of the Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop fell as much as 5.7% before paring their losses.  

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GME GAMESTOP CORP. 159.93 -7.76 -4.63%
NFLX NETFLIX, INC. 538.89 -9.06 -1.65%

Netflix on Wednesday hired Mike Verdu, a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive, as vice president of game development. 

The company plans to begin streaming video games within the next year, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.

GameStop has over much of the last year has embarked on transforming its business into a major e-commerce player that sells a wide variety of merchandise with fast shipping. 

The effort, which is being spearheaded by Ryan Cohen, co-founder of online pet product supplier Chewy, has resulted in a number of changes, including a shakeup of top management.

The shift in strategy sparked a short squeeze in GameStop shares.

GameStop shares were up 790% this year through Wednesday, but closed at a two-month low. The S&P 500 was higher by 16%. 