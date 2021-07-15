GameStop shares slide as Netflix plots streaming video games
Shares fell as much as 5.7%
GameStop Corp. shares were under pressure Thursday following a report that streaming giant Netflix is planning to enter the video-game industry.
A streaming video game service from Netflix would serve as competition for GameStop, which sells video games and related items at its more than 4,000 stores and thorough its e-commerce properties across 10 countries.
Shares of the Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop fell as much as 5.7% before paring their losses.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GME
|GAMESTOP CORP.
|159.93
|-7.76
|-4.63%
|NFLX
|NETFLIX, INC.
|538.89
|-9.06
|-1.65%
Netflix on Wednesday hired Mike Verdu, a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive, as vice president of game development.
The company plans to begin streaming video games within the next year, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.
GameStop has over much of the last year has embarked on transforming its business into a major e-commerce player that sells a wide variety of merchandise with fast shipping.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
The effort, which is being spearheaded by Ryan Cohen, co-founder of online pet product supplier Chewy, has resulted in a number of changes, including a shakeup of top management.
The shift in strategy sparked a short squeeze in GameStop shares.
GameStop shares were up 790% this year through Wednesday, but closed at a two-month low. The S&P 500 was higher by 16%.