Cryptocurrency

GameStop launches digital wallet for cryptocurrencies, NFTs

GameStop's NFT marketplace expected to launch in company's fiscal second quarter

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 20

GameStop has launched a digital wallet for cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). 

The company's self-custodial Ethereum wallet extension, which can be downloaded from the Chrome Web Store, will allow customers to store, send, receive and use crypto and NFTs across decentralized apps without having to leave their web browsers. 

GameStop's NFT marketplace is expected to launch in its second quarter of fiscal 2022. (GameStop)

The wallet extension will also enable transactions through GameStop's NFT marketplace, which is expected to launch in the company's fiscal second quarter. 

Users can access the wallet via a 12-word secret recovery phrase. GameStop emphasizes that customers should write the phrase down, warning they will be unable to access the wallet without it. 

"This is a beta launch," GameStop added. "Please use responsibly, and do not add more funds than you are comfortable with." 

GameStop shares popped more than 2% in pre-market trading on Monday's announcement. 