FTX in photos: Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest in the Bahamas, new CEO John Ray III testifying and more
Elizabeth Warren, Kevin O'Leary, SBF, FTX hearing and more
The dramatic FTX congressional hearings this week introduced even more players in the crypto collapse which could be even bigger than Enron.
John Ray III, the new CEO, didn't mince words when he described the malfeasance that went on as he continues to conduct an "enormous" investigation with millions of dollars missing.
FOX Business takes a look at the news makers connected to the fallout now being likened to Madoff's Ponzi scheme.