Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX in photos: Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest in the Bahamas, new CEO John Ray III testifying and more

Elizabeth Warren, Kevin O'Leary, SBF, FTX hearing and more

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren got into a back-and-forth with FTX paid spokesman Kevin O'Leary during a Wednesday hearing over whether cryptocurrency facilitates money laundering. video

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren got into a back-and-forth with FTX paid spokesman Kevin O'Leary during a Wednesday hearing over whether cryptocurrency facilitates money laundering.

The dramatic FTX congressional hearings this week introduced even more players in the crypto collapse which could be even bigger than Enron. 

John Ray III, the new CEO, didn't mince words when he described the malfeasance that went on as he continues to conduct an "enormous" investigation with millions of dollars missing. 

FOX Business takes a look at the news makers connected to the fallout now being likened to Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

Image 1 of 13

Samuel Bankman-Fried leaves Magistrate Court, Nassau Bahamas, December 13, 2022. Samuel Bankman-Fried leaves Magistrate Court, Nassau Bahamas, December 13, 2022. The FTX founder is charged with eight counts of conspiracy and fraud of investors in his failed crypto exchange, according to indictment on Tuesday. | Fox News