French premier to meet with protesters amid anger over taxes

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will meet with some protesters' representatives in an effort to calm the tensions over rising taxes, a first since the movement started two weeks ago.

The government's move on Friday comes amid calls for a new actions Saturday across France, including on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, where a protest last weekend degenerated into violence.

Motorists protesting against a fuel tax hike have been joined since by farmers, white-collar workers, retirees and others in the "yellow jackets" movement that now involves a broad range of demands related to the country's high cost of living.

Their list of demands include tax cuts, the creation of a citizens' assembly, state-funded subsidies to help companies increase hiring, higher pensions and a higher national minimum salary.