French minister: Britain must hurry up and decide on Brexit

Image 1 of 2 ▼ An anti-Brexit demonstrator wears a hat adorned with anti Brexit statements as she protests outside the Palace of Westminster in London, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. British lawmakers are holding another series of votes on Brexit legislation Thursday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

France's Europe minister is urging Britain to "hurry up" and decide whether it's leaving the European Union with or without a deal.

Continue Reading Below

Nathalie Loiseau said on RTL radio Friday that "it's time for our British friends to decide whether they want to leave amicably or brutally."

She said the EU worked hard to reach a Brexit agreement with British Prime Minister Theresa May's government, and "it's a little hard to understand that they can't sell their own proposition."

May suffered another embarrassing parliamentary defeat Thursday over her Brexit strategy, further raising fears that the country could crash out of the EU without a deal, a development that would see tariffs imposed on trade.

Loiseau said Britain should "hurry up" and decide for all businesses and citizens affected by Brexit.