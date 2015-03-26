Freescale Semiconductor Holdings I, Badger Meter Gapping Down Friday

Here are stocks that gapped down today with opening prices significantly lower than the previous trading day's close:
- Freescale Semiconductor Holdings I (NYSE:FSL) gapped down today, opening at $8.79 after closing the previous trading session at $10.21. Shares have dropped 5.2%, trading at a volume of 898,582. The stock has fallen over the last three months, dropping $2.56 (-20.9%) from $12.24 on April 24, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $9.61 today.
- Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) opened at $34.01 after closing the previous trading session at $39.48, gapping down. Shares are trading at a volume of 105,135 at a price decrease of 12.1%. Shares are down, having dropped $3.81 (-9.9%) from a price of $38.51 on July 13, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $37.23 today.