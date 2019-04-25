Freeport-McMoRan: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. on Thursday reported first quarter profit of $31 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $3.79 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.82 billion.

Freeport-McMoRan shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 17%.

