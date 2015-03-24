Fox struggling to find audience in new television season

If Fox launches a comeback over the next couple of years, the network may very well look upon the week before Thanksgiving 2014 as its low point.

The Nielsen company said the struggling network finished fifth in prime-time viewership behind Spanish-language network Univision last week. Univision was helped by coverage of the Latin Grammy Awards last week.

The highest-ranked Fox show in Nielsen's weekly ratings was the "Batman" prequel "Gotham," the network's biggest success of the fall. Still, Nielsen said 45 other programs had a bigger audience than the 6.5 million people who watched "Gotham."

On ABC, "The American Music Awards" saw its ratings go down slightly from last year, but it was easily responsible for more tweets than any other TV show.