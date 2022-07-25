Former AOL CEO bullish on technology stocks: 'A lot less risky' to buy today than a year ago

Former AOL CEO Tim Armstrong said Monday that investors are poised to get a much better return on tech stocks than they would have one year ago, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" he sees tremendous room for growth in both the online and offline e-commerce worlds.

TIM ARMSTRONG: I’m really bullish. I think Stripe, the payments company, just came out with a report at the end of March saying that 15% of the commerce done in the world was online and 85% was still offline. So as much as demand has gotten pulled forward, in the pandemic, and the digital companies have really grown, I still think there's tremendous growth room left to happen both in the offline world and the online world. Even though the valuations have come back a little bit, I think over the next 24 months you will see a lot of the big moves getting made to have these companies securitize themselves for the future.

TOUGH TIME TO BE BULLISH ON TECH: INVESTMENT EXPERT

If you go back to the financial crisis, these companies left the financial crisis with $50 billion in cash. They now have about $500 billion in cash. So you’re going to see aggressive strategies I think to move that offline experiences to even more online over time and that’s a big opportunity. That is what we’re doing at Flowcode as well. I see it day-to-day in our business. Let’s put it this way, I think it’s a lot less risky to buy stock today than it was a year ago even though people felt very comfortable buying tech companies a year ago. When you want to buy them is when they’re down and right now I think you’re going to get a much better deal on the companies today than you would have a year ago.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE: