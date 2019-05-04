Former ABC News economics editor Dan Cordtz 92, dies

Dan Cordtz, a former economics editor and correspondent and for ABC News, died Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, from cancer, said daughter Kay Cordtz. He was 92.

Cordtz worked for The Wall Street Journal and other publications before ABC hired him in 1974 as the network faced having to report on inflation in the 1970s.

He said in a 1984 Washington Journalism Review profile that he cared most about contributing to the public's understanding of how the economy works.

Cordtz until recently lived in Santa Fe, and daughter Kay Cordtz said he had been staying at her home in Albuquerque since his cancer diagnosis and died there.

Other survivors include daughter Wendy Eaton of New York City and son Jeffrey Cordtz of Atlanta.

Three marriages ended in divorce.