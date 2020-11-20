Foot Locker grows quarterly profit, sales

Foot Locker Inc. said its profit and sales rose for the third quarter, even as the back-to-school selling season started later than usual due to Covid-19-related delays.

The New York-based specialty athletic retailer on Friday posted a profit of $265 million, or $2.52 a share, compared with $125 million, or $1.16 a share, in the year-earlier period.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FL FOOT LOCKER 40.84 -0.50 -1.21%

Excluding items, earnings were $1.21 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected 63 cents a share.

Sales rose 9% to $2.11 billion from $1.93 billion. Analysts had been looking for $1.95 billion.

Comparable-store sales rose 7.7%.

More than 10% of the company's stores are temporarily closed, Chief Financial Officer Lauren Peters said.

The company withdrew its full-year guidance in March due to Covid-19 uncertainty.