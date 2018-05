Shares of some top food companies were mixed at the close of trading:

ConAgra Foods Inc. fell $.17 or .5 percent, to $37.35.

Continue Reading Below

General Mills Inc. fell $.33 or .6 percent, to $56.05.

Hormel Foods Corp. fell $.10 or .2 percent, to $54.75.

Kellogg fell $.12 or .2 percent, to $63.61.

Mondelez International Inc. fell $.03 or .1 percent, to $36.79.

J.M. Smucker Co. rose $1.89 or 1.6 percent, to $118.20.

Advertisement

Tyson Foods Inc. rose $.25 or .6 percent, to $38.90.