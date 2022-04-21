Former Walmart CEO: Labor market has been turned 'completely upside down'

Former Walmart president and CEO Bill Simon argued that the labor market has been turned "completely upside down" and is being driven by more workers’ power and control.

"Where the employers are being vilified and…told that they're either greedy or corrupt or not paying their fair share," Simon told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Thursday. "That's just a real difficult environment to try to operate in."

Simon’s comments come on the heels of an Apple Store in Atlanta filing for a labor union election with the National Relations Board, becoming the first group of the tech giant’s workers to seek formal recognition.

The Apple labor union, Simon added, is an "anomaly," as he said couldn't recall a prior situation happening like this in the Big Tech company.

Apple workers are the latest to take a stand and create a labor union.

Earlier this month, Amazon workers at a facility on New York’s Staten Island voted to unionize against the retail giant, securing a victory for the labor movement – marking a milestone for the company which had successfully avoided unions since its founding in 1994.

"We're in as big of a seller's market in labor that I've ever seen," Simon stressed.

"There are way more jobs than there are people and wages…that's driven wages up and increases in wages…benefits…other perks and incentives to…keep employees’ hours or as high as they've ever been."

Simon added that it wasn’t too long ago that the $15 minimum wage increase went into effect.

President Biden signed an executive order in April 2021 raising the minimum wage for federal contractors from $10.95 an hour to $15.

The ex-Walmart CEO suggested that "something else" is going on within the Apple company and that the labor union may be driven by a more "political" motive.