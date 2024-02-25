Florida Dunkin' Donuts employee burned after customer throws hot coffee in her face

A Florida Dunkin’ Donuts employee was burned after an angry customer threw hot coffee in her face, according to police.

The New Port Richey Police Department was called to the incident, which happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday morning at a Dunkin’ Donuts on US Highway 19.

When officers arrived, they learned a man had been given an extra cup of coffee for free by an employee at the Dunkin' Donuts.

Police said the man became irate, but did not elaborate further. He then threw the hot cup of coffee at the employee’s face, causing her skin to blister.

‘GHOST GUN’ MAKER AGREES TO CEASE SALES TO MARYLAND RESIDENTS AS PART OF LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT

Now, police are searching for the suspect and have released a series of images on social media.

The suspect appears to be driving a silver four-door SUV. He has short dark hair, a beard, mustache, and a soul patch under his lip.

FRAUDSTER ALMOST STOLE HISTORIC HOTEL FROM CHURCH AFTER DIGGING IN THROUGH HOUSING COURT LOOPHOLE

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Dunkin’ Donuts did not respond to inquiries from FOX Business about the matter.