Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

US Markets

Fitbit fleeing China to avoid Trump's tariffs

By Fox Business
close
'Delisting is not on the table,' White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.video

How the trade war will impact investment flows in and out of China

'Delisting is not on the table,' White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

Fitbit is moving out of China.

Continue Reading Below

The wearable-fitness-device manufacturer said Wednesday that starting in January 2020 the production of all its trackers and smartwatches will be done outside China and therefore not be subject to Section 301 tariffs.

Shares rallied following the announcement.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FITFITBIT INC3.74+0.05+1.35%

“In 2018, in response to the ongoing threat of tariffs, we began exploring potential alternatives to China. As a result of these explorations, we have made changes to our supply chain and manufacturing operations and have additional changes underway,” CFO Ron Kisling said in a press release. “Based on these changes, we expect that effectively all trackers and smartwatches starting in January 2020 will not be of Chinese origin.”

Fitbit says it will discuss its move in greater detail on its third-quarter earnings call on Oct. 30.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Shares were down 25.7 percent this year through Tuesday.