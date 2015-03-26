Finisar 4Q Earnings Pregame Scorecard

Last quarter Finisar Corporation hit analyst's estimates and it will report again on Monday, June 11, 2012.

Expectations

Analysts currently expect Finisar to come in with earnings of 16 cents per share on revenues of $242.6 million. The average estimate has shown no movement over the last three months.

Last Quarter's Results

In the third quarter, profit fell 52.7% to $8.9 million (9 cents a share) from $18.8 million (22 cents a share) the year earlier, meeting analyst expectations. Revenue fell 7.6% to $243 million from $263 million.

Stock Ratings

Analysts are bullish on the stock as five analysts rate it as a buy and there are no sell ratings. Analyst sentiment has been improving recently, as the average rating risen slightly over the past three months.

Stock Movement

The stock price has been falling recently The share price has fallen $2.11 since May 29, 2012.

Company Fundamental Trends

Summary

Reporting Period: 4Q

Date of Release: Monday, June 11, 2012

EPS: 16 cents

Revenue Estimate: $242.6 million