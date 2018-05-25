Fiat Chrysler recalling 4.8 million US-made vehicles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Friday it is recalling an estimated 4.8 million U.S.-market vehicles to upgrade software in the mechanism that operates the vehicles' cruise-control.

Continue Reading Below

In response to driving conditions such as varying road grades, cruise-control systems automatically initiate acceleration, as needed, to help vehicles maintain driver-selected speeds, the company said in a statement.

"In certain vehicles, if such an acceleration were to occur simultaneously with a short-circuit in a specific electrical network, a driver could be unable to cancel cruise-control," the company said.

"However, if this sequence of events were to occur, cruise-control acceleration can be overpowered by the vehicle’s brakes."

The company, which said it is unaware of any related injuries or accidents, also said recalled vehicles may also be stopped by shifting into neutral and braking accordingly.

The remedy will be provided free of charge. FCA US will begin alerting affected customers as early as next week so they may schedule service appointments.

Advertisement

The company advises affected customers to avoid using cruise control until their vehicles are equipped with the upgraded software. The recall, which is limited to vehicles equipped with automatic transmissions and gasoline-powered engines, involves:

2015-17 Chrysler 200 sedan

2014-18 Chrysler 300 sedan

2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica minivan

2015-18 Dodge Challenger coupe

2014-18 Dodge Charger sedan

2014-18 Dodge Journey CUV

2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV

2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV

2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2014-19 Ram 1500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 2500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 3500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 3500 cab chassis

2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 cab chassis

Customers with concerns may contact their dealers or call the FCA US Recall Information Center at 866-220-6747.