Fiat Chrysler recalling 4.8 million US-made vehicles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Friday it is recalling an estimated 4.8 million U.S.-market vehicles to upgrade software in the mechanism that operates the vehicles' cruise-control.
In response to driving conditions such as varying road grades, cruise-control systems automatically initiate acceleration, as needed, to help vehicles maintain driver-selected speeds, the company said in a statement.
"In certain vehicles, if such an acceleration were to occur simultaneously with a short-circuit in a specific electrical network, a driver could be unable to cancel cruise-control," the company said.
"However, if this sequence of events were to occur, cruise-control acceleration can be overpowered by the vehicle’s brakes."
The company, which said it is unaware of any related injuries or accidents, also said recalled vehicles may also be stopped by shifting into neutral and braking accordingly.
The remedy will be provided free of charge. FCA US will begin alerting affected customers as early as next week so they may schedule service appointments.
The company advises affected customers to avoid using cruise control until their vehicles are equipped with the upgraded software. The recall, which is limited to vehicles equipped with automatic transmissions and gasoline-powered engines, involves:
- 2015-17 Chrysler 200 sedan
- 2014-18 Chrysler 300 sedan
- 2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica minivan
- 2015-18 Dodge Challenger coupe
- 2014-18 Dodge Charger sedan
- 2014-18 Dodge Journey CUV
- 2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV
- 2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV
- 2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV
- 2018 Jeep Wrangler
- 2014-19 Ram 1500 pickup
- 2014-18 Ram 2500 pickup
- 2014-18 Ram 3500 pickup
- 2014-18 Ram 3500 cab chassis
- 2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 cab chassis
Customers with concerns may contact their dealers or call the FCA US Recall Information Center at 866-220-6747.