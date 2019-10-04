Expand / Collapse search
Fed's Powell says US central bank will keep economy in 'good place' for as long as possible

By FOXBusiness
Vice President Mike Pence comments on President Donald Trump's criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. video

Pence on Trump's criticism of Fed's Powell

Vice President Mike Pence comments on President Donald Trump's criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell voiced optimism about the state of the U.S. economy, but warned of long-term threats to the record-long expansion currently underway.

Those challenges include low growth, low inflation and low interest rates.

"Low can be good, but when inflation—and, consequently, interest rates—are too low, the Fed and other central banks have less room to cut rates to support the economy during downturns," Powell said on Friday during his opening remarks at the Fed Listens event in Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.