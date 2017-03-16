Fed's Fischer Signals He Is Content With Market Expectations Of a Rate Hike In March

Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said he was happy to see the market price in a March rate hike. "If there has been a conscious effort to move up rate hike expectations I am going to join it," Fischer said during the question-and-answer session after a speech to the Chicago Booth School of Business Monetary Policy Forum, according to reports from the event. The Fed vice chairman said that no economic data has come in badly in last three months.
