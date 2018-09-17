Search

Live: President Trump holds Hispanic heritage month celebration

FedEx quarterly profit misses Wall Street estimate

FedEx gearing up for a record holiday season

FedEx Ground CFO Bob Henning on the company’s plans for the busy holiday season and the potential competition in shipping from Amazon.

FedEx Corp reported quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates on Monday, as employee compensation and other expenses weighed on margins.

The Memphis-based package delivery company’s net profit rose to $835 million, or $3.10 per share, for the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, up from $596 million, or $2.19 per share, a year earlier. Profit excluding items was $3.46 per share, missing analysts’ average estimate of $3.81, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

