Fed Signaling That It Needs Time To Assess Global Turmoil, Kaplan Says

The Federal Reserve's message to markets this week was that it will be patient about hiking rates and needs more time to assess market turmoil, said Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan on Friday. In an interview with Reuters, Kaplan said it was significant the central bank removed the description of "balanced" risks from its January statement. Removing this language "should be saying to people (that) we are going to take some time here to understand what is going on," he said. Kaplan is not a voting member of the Fed policy committee this year.
Copyright © 2016 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below