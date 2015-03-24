Family of Oklahoma senator whose son died in 2013 plane crash suing aircraft manufacturers

The family of a U.S. senator whose son was killed in a plane crash is seeking damages from the aircraft's manufacturers in a negligence lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday says the 2013 crash that killed Perry Dyson Inhofe II was due to manufacturers not providing proper maintenance on the plane's engine and parts.

Continue Reading Below

Inhofe, a licensed pilot, was the son of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/1x2h7Ea ) reports the suit names Honeywell International Inc., Standard Aero, Standard Aero (Alliance) Inc. and International Jet Service Corp. as defendants.

International Jet Service declined to comment Wednesday, and StandardAero says it doesn't comment on pending litigation. Messages were left with the other companies.

A federal accident report says Inhofe didn't "appropriately manage" the aircraft when one of its engines failed.

___

Advertisement

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com