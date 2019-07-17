Facebook's Libra is really a 'zuckbuck' says lawmaker

Facebook’s cryptocurrency Libra is facing an identity crisis and it hasn’t even officially been launched.

In two days of bruising testimony, Facebook cryptocurrency chief David Marcus, faced tough questions from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who are concerned about Zuckerberg's involvement, privacy, oversight and whether the currency can easy manipulated, potentially against the U.S. dollar.

“When it finally happens, nobody is going to call it Libra. They're gonna call it the zuckbuck. This is Zuckerberg’s baby” said Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman from California on Thursday. He also alleged the currency could be abused by bad actors. “The Libra protocol does not link accounts to real-world identity, a user is free to create multiple accounts by generating multiple key pairs. So, this is a godson to drug dealers and sanctions evaders and tax evaders” Sherman warned.

Lawmakers remained skeptical on how Libra will be policed. In prepared testimony, Marcus explained that the Libra Association will oversee the final product; "Facebook teams have led the creation of the Libra Association and the Libra Blockchain and will maintain a leadership role through 2019. Once the Libra network launches, however, Facebook 4 and its affiliates will have the same privileges, commitments, and financial obligations as any other founding member of the Association. We hope to have approximately 100 such members before the Libra Blockchain launches."

Facebook did not provide a statement on Sherman's remarks but did offer clarification that service providers will be responsible for preventing illicit activity, not the association.

Following the hearing, Marcus thanked the Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters saying in a tweet "We will take the time to get this right."

Members of Congress are not the only skeptics. Thursday at the G7, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reiterated his concern about Libra. Earlier this week, he held a press event saying, “I didn’t say I was comfortable with [Facebook] launching a currency … I’m not comfortable today,” Mnuchin told reporters. “They … have a lot of work to do before they get us comfortable.”

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, on the bank’s earnings, call this week, downplayed its significance. “You’re going to be talking about Libra three years from now. I wouldn’t spend too much time on it” he said. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also raised a red flag telling lawmakers, "Libra raises many serious concerns regarding privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial security. These are concerns that should be thoroughly and publicly addressed before proceeding," he said last week.

President Trump even weighed in on cryptocurrencies, via a tweet, suggesting Facebook would need to establish a banking charter to launch Libra.

"If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National..." he said.