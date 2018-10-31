Facebook Q3 Results Help Prop Up Communication, Internet ETFs

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.
Communication services and internet ETFs popped after Facebook (etftrends.com/quote/FB) third quarter results easily topped Wall Street expectations. On Wednesday, the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLC) gained 2.9%, Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEArca: VOX) rose 2.9%, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (NYSEArca: FDN) increased 3.9% and Global X Social Media ETF (NasdaqGM: SOCL) [...]
