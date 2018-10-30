Facebook posts mixed results, misses on revenue, user growth

Facebook reported mixed quarterly results on Tuesday, easily topping earnings expectations but falling short on quarterly revenue and active users.

Continue Reading Below

The company reported earnings per share of $1.76, more than the $1.47 expected by Wall Street firms, according to Refinitiv data. Third-quarter revenue was $13.73 billion, below a projected $13.78 billion.

The report was Facebook’s first since it disclosed a data breach that impacted roughly 30 million users. The platform had 1.49 billion daily active users and 2.27 billion monthly active users in the third quarter. Analysts expected 1.51 billion daily active users and 2.29 billion monthly active users, according to FactSet data.

"Our community and business continue to grow quickly, and now more than 2 billion people use at least one of our services every day," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. "We're building the best services for private messaging and stories, and there are huge opportunities ahead in video and commerce as well."

Company shares initially fell as much as 5 percent in after-hours trading before turning positive.

Advertisement

Facebook executives warned at the start of the quarter than revenue growth would likely slow for the foreseeable future as the platform increases spending to address concerns about data privacy and “fake news.” The company has faced unprecedented scrutiny since the 2016 election, particularly after reports that a U.K.-based data firm Cambridge Analytica had misused the personal data of up to 87 million users in a separate breach.