Facebook Inc. - Class A, Abercrombie & Fitch Among Stocks hitting 52-Week Lows Thursday

Take a look at these nine stocks that dropped to 52-week lows:
- While trading on below-average volume, Facebook Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ:FB) sunk today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $20.12. While trading at a volume of 21.3 million, the stock price has fallen 3.4%.
Continue Reading Below
- While trading on above-average volume, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) slipped today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low of $29.51 to $28.66. Shares have fallen 14.5%, trading at a volume of 10.4 million. The stock has moved down across its 50-day moving average of $33.90 today.
- While trading on above-average volume, SM Energy (NYSE:SM) fell today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $39.78. Shares are down 15.9% and trading at a volume of 3.8 million. The stock is trading at 81.8% of its 50-day moving average and 64.2% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) declined today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $54.10 to $53.32. The stock was trading on below-average volume. Trading at a volume of 1.9 million, the stock price is down 1.5%. The stock has fallen over the last three months, dropping $19.77 (-26.9%) from $73.45 on May 7, 2012. The stock is trading at 75.6% of its 50-day moving average and 62.8% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) decreased today, reaching and then dropping even further past its previous 52-week low of $46.88 to $40.60. The stock was trading on above-average volume. The stock price has fallen 11.3% with a volume of 1.9 million. The stock has lost momentum over the last three months, losing $16.16 (-27.2%) from $59.46 on May 7, 2012. The stock is trading at 84.7% of its 50-day moving average and 68.9% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) slid today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $14.68. The stock price is down 3.4% with a volume of 3.1 million. Over the last three months, the stock has lost $5.29 (-26.4%) from a price of $20.07 on May 7, 2012. The stock is trading at 93.9% of its 50-day moving average and 82.8% of its 200-day moving average.
Advertisement
- The share price of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) sunk today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $4.42 to $4.06. The stock was trading on below-average volume. Shares have fallen 6.7%, trading at a volume of 9.8 million. The stock has been losing steam over the last month, falling $1.71 (-29%) from a price of $5.89 on July 3, 2012. The stock is trading at 81.2% of its 50-day moving average and 65.1% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, Monster Worldwide (NYSE:MWW) dipped today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low to $5.71. Trading at a volume of 6.7 million, the stock price is down 15.7%. The stock has been going in a negative direction over the last month, dropping $2.43 (-28.9%) from a price of $8.43 on July 3, 2012. The stock is trading at 76.8% of its 50-day moving average and 73% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) dropped today, reaching and then dropping even further past its previous 52-week low of $25.08 to $24.33. The stock was trading on above-average volume. The stock price has fallen 8.4% with a volume of 1.4 million. The stock is trading at 69.8% of its 50-day moving average and 65.7% of its 200-day moving average.