Express says Michael Weiss to retire as CEO on Jan. 30; company president will replace him

Clothing and accessories chain Express Inc. said Monday that Michael Weiss will retire as CEO on Jan. 30.

David Kornberg, the Columbus, Ohio, company's president, will replace Weiss.

Continue Reading Below

Weiss was the CEO of Express from 1997 to 2004, and he returned to the company in July 2007. He is also chairman of the company and will become non-executive chairman after he retires as CEO.

Kornberg has been Express' president since October 2012. He will join the board of directors when he becomes CEO.