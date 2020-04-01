Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Coronavirus pushes Express to furlough most store workers, pause pay

Retailer pausing pay while continuing to provide health care benefits for those eligible until stores reopen

Dow Jones Newswires
close
Cornerstone Macro Chief Investment Officer Michael Kantrowitz draws out what the road to market recovery will look during the coronavirus.video

Markets won't bottom until coronavirus resolves: Cornerstone Macro chief investment officer

Cornerstone Macro Chief Investment Officer Michael Kantrowitz draws out what the road to market recovery will look during the coronavirus.

Express Inc. said Wednesday it is furloughing most store associates and a number of corporate associates, and pausing pay while continuing to provide healthcare benefits for those eligible until such time as stores are able to reopen.

Continue Reading Below

The fashion apparel retailer said it is significantly reducing expenses, capital expenditures and inventory receipts.

WHAT IT MEANS TO BE 'FURLOUGHED' VS. FIRED

Express said it is suspending merit pay increases for 2020, and freezing hiring for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
EXPREXPRESS INC.1.49-0.15-9.15%

The company said it will continue to follow the guidance of local, state and federal governments, as well as health organizations, as to when it can safely reopen its stores. The Express website and mobile app remain available to customers.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS