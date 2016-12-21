Existing Home Sales Rise to Near 10-Year High

article

U.S. home resales unexpectedly rose in November, reaching their highest level in nearly 10 years, likely as buyers rushed into the market to lock in low interest rates in anticipation of further increases in borrowing costs.

The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday existing home sales increased 0.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.61 million units last month. That was the highest sales pace since February 2007.

October's sales pace was revised down to 5.57 million units from the previously reported 5.60 million units.

Economists had forecast sales slipping 1.0 percent to a 5.50 million-unit pace in November. Sales were up 15.4 percent from a year ago. They rose in the Northeast and South, but fell in the Midwest and West last month.

Mortgage rates have surged in the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the Nov. 8 presidential election. Trump's proposal to increase infrastructure spending and slash taxes is seen as inflationary.

Since the election, the fixed 30-year mortgage rate has increased about 60 basis points to an average 4.16 percent, the highest level since October 2014, according to data from mortgage finance firm Freddie Mac.

Mortgage rates could rise further after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate last week by 25 basis points to a range of 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent. The U.S. central bank forecast three rate hikes next year.

