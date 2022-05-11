Walmart, Target earnings, existing home sales top week ahead

Traders took a cautious stance as the trading week kicked off ahead of earnings from big name retailers and data on housing and manufacturing.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 32157.79 -38.87 -0.12% SP500 S&P 500 4018.28 -5.61 -0.14% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11770.00196 -35.00 -0.30%

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 5/16

Earnings will kick off on Monday with Take-Two Interactive after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TTWO TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC. 109.93 +3.72 +3.50%

In economic news, Empire Manufacturing, which tracks the New York-area manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted this month by 11.6.

In the world of politics, President Biden will welcome Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the White House. The leaders will discuss topics including ongoing efforts with allies and partners to support Ukraine and impose economic costs on Russia, close cooperation on global challenges such as climate change and energy security and joint efforts to promote global security through NATO.

In addition, Monday marks the deadline for tax-exempt organizations to file Form 990-series, Form 990-N, Form 990-T and Form 4720 returns with the Internal Revenue Service.

Tuesday 5/17

On Tuesday, investors will take in earnings from Home Depot, JD.com and Walmart before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HD THE HOME DEPOT INC. 296.03 +6.34 +2.19% JD JD.COM INC. 51.55 +2.88 +5.92% WMT WALMART INC. 148.05 +0.57 +0.39%

On the economic data front, investors will digest retail sales, industrial production, business inventories, and the NAHB housing market index.

The Federal Reserve will also make the rounds with Philadelphia Fed President speaking before the hybrid Stern Future Healthcare Workforce Summit on "Healthcare as an Economic Driver", Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester delivering open remarks before the bank's "Conversations on Central Banking, Inflation and Monetary Policy: Parallels to and Differences from the 1970s" event and Chicago Fed president Charles Evans speaking on current economic conditions or monetary policy before the Money Marketeers of New York University.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA INC. 137.91 +7.74 +5.95%

Other notable events include Moderna's annual science and technology day and the deadline for companies to file 2021 EEO-1 data, which consists of the demographic information for an employer’s workforce by job category, to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Wednesday 5/18

Earnings on the docket for Wednesday include Analog Devices, Lowe’s, Shoe Carnival, Target and TJX Companies before the market open and Bath & Body Works, Cisco Systems and Synopsys after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ADI ANALOG DEVICES INC. 158.74 +5.85 +3.83% LOW LOWE'S COS. INC. 194.00 +2.30 +1.20% SCVL SHOE CARNIVAL 30.98 +0.57 +1.87% TGT TARGET CORP. 219.73 +2.46 +1.13% TJX THE TJX COS. INC. 57.19 +1.19 +2.12% BBWI BATH & BODY WORKS INC. 51.01 +2.47 +5.09% CSCO CISCO SYSTEMS INC. 49.56 +1.27 +2.63% SNPS SYNOPSYS INC. 275.99 +13.93 +5.32%

Economic data will include building permits, housing starts, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks. Philadelphia Fed president Patrick Harker will also speak on the economic outlook before the virtual Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America CEO Talk.

Globally, Germany will host the finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 7.

Thursday 5/19

BJ's Whole Club and Kohl's will lead earnings before the market open on Thursday, while Applied Materials, Deckers Outdoor, Flowers Foods, Palo Alto Networks, Ross Stores and VF Corp will all deliver earnings results after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BJ BJS WHSL CLUB HLDGS INC 62.34 -0.07 -0.11% KSS KOHL'S CORP. 48.44 +0.93 +1.96% AMAT APPLIED MATERIALS INC. 111.86 +5.10 +4.78% DECK DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP. 246.51 +9.81 +4.14% FLO FLOWERS FOODS INC. 27.34 +0.32 +1.18% PANW PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC. 491.01 +12.50 +2.61% ROSS ROSS ACQUISITION CORP. II 9.79 +0.02 +0.20% VFC VF CORP. 47.59 +0.34 +0.72%

Existing home sales, initial and continuing jobless claims and the Conference Board's index of leading economic indicators will be in focus for economic data on Thursday.

Friday 5/20

Earnings will wrap up on Friday with Booz Allen Hamilton, Deere & Company and Foot Locker before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BAH BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON 80.53 +0.91 +1.14% DE DEERE & CO. 366.69 +3.71 +1.02% FL FOOT LOCKER INC. 29.77 +1.27 +4.46%

President Biden will also head overseas to visit South Korea and Japan for talks with his Korean and Japanese counterparts, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The trip will run through May 24.