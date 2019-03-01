Eurotunnel withdraws suit after $43 million Brexit deal

article

Eurotunnel struck a 33 million-pound ($43 million) agreement Friday with the British government to ensure that vital medicine and other critical goods keep flowing to the country in the event Britain crashes out of the European Union without a deal.

As part of the arrangement, the company withdrew its lawsuit against the government over a claim of being unfairly excluded from bidding for contracts being offered to run ferry services after leaving EU.

"While it is disappointing that Eurotunnel chose to take legal action on contracts in place to ensure the smooth supply of vital medicines, I am pleased that this agreement will ensure the Channel Tunnel is ready for a post-Brexit world," Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said.

The agreement enables the development of infrastructure, security and border measures that "will guarantee the flow of vehicles carrying urgent and vital goods and that will keep supply chains essential to both industry and consumers moving."