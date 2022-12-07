Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

European tech industry loses $400B market value, report says

High interest rates, war in Ukraine, shrinking talent pool among reasons cited for the drop

close
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that President Biden had ways to address Europe's concerns about the Inflation Reduction Act without going to Congress.  video

White House says Biden will fix ‘glitches’ in Inflation Reduction Act, address Europe’s concerns without going to Congress

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that President Biden had ways to address Europe's concerns about the Inflation Reduction Act without going to Congress. 

The European tech industry saw $400 billion in value wiped out this year and an 18% decline in venture capital funding, according to a report from venture capital firm Atomico.

The combined value of public and private tech firms in Europe fell to $2.7 trillion, down from $3.1 trillion in late 2021. High interest rates, the war in Ukraine and a shrinking talent pool were among the reasons cited for the drop.

Market pressures forced a number of Europe's best-known companies to raise funds at a discount to their once sky-high valuations. For example, Swedish payments firm Klarna Bank AB raised $800 million at a valuation of $6.7 billion, an 85% drop from its 2021 price tag of $46 billion.

"The European tech ecosystem is facing the most challenging macroeconomic environment since the global financial crisis," Tom Wehmeier, partner at Atomico, told Reuters.

Klarna logo banknotes currency money Europe

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone displays a Klarna logo on top of banknotes is in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration / Reuters Photos)

KREMLIN REJECTS EU OIL PRICE CAP: ‘EUROPE WILL LIVE WITHOUT RUSSIAN OIL’

Venture capital funding in Europe was down to $85 billion for the year, based on data collected across 41 countries, an 18% decline from the $100 billion raised in 2021.

inflation (iStock)

SWITZERLAND COULD BAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE USE DURING ENERGY CRISIS: REPORTS

The number of new "unicorns" - firms valued at $1 billion or more - also fell this year, down from 105 to just 31 in 2022.

Despite these challenges, Atomico found industry insiders remain enthusiastic. In a survey of founders and investors on the continent, 77% said they were either as enthusiastic, or more so, about the future of the European tech industry than in 2021.

close
Satori Fund founder and portfolio manager Dan Niles breaks down Big Tech's stock performance and discusses high rent inflation on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Big Tech stocks predicted to 'get more difficult' due to switch in spending from goods to services: Dan Niles

Satori Fund founder and portfolio manager Dan Niles breaks down Big Tech's stock performance and discusses high rent inflation on 'Mornings with Maria.'

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"This is a new reality," Wehmier added. "The financial markets have changed, and with that, the expectations of everyone working within the European tech industry need to evolve.