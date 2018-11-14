EU trade chief says hit list of US products being developed

European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom says that the EU is preparing a target list of American products it will hit with punitive tariffs if the Trump administration goes through with its threat to impose tariffs on European auto imports.

After meeting in Washington with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Malmstrom reported no breakthroughs on resolving the auto dispute or the battle over tariffs the United States has already imposed on steel and aluminum imports.

She said at the moment both sides were proceeding with an understanding reached in July between President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that neither side will impose new tariffs while talks are under way.

But she said the EU was developing a target list of American products should it be needed.