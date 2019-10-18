Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Features

EU leaders rubber stamp Lagarde's ECB appointment

Associated Press

European Union leaders have approved the appointment of Christine Lagarde as the next president of the European Central Bank.

The former International Monetary Fund managing director will replace Mario Draghi, who has served as ECB president since 2011.

Continue Reading Below

The European Council had already issued a formal recommendation for Lagarde, and Friday's move was just a confirmation after the European Parliament and the ECB also supported her.

The ECB sets monetary policy for the 19 countries that use the euro currency.

Lagarde will take office on Nov. 1 and will serve a non-renewable term of eight years.