EU chief plays down trans-Atlantic trade rift concerns

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is playing down trans-Atlantic trade tensions after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross accused the EU of dragging its feet in exploratory trade talks.

Amid fears of an all-out trade war, Juncker met U.S. President Donald Trump in July to start talks intended to achieve "zero tariffs" and "zero subsidies" on non-automotive industrial goods.

Juncker said Thursday that what he and Trump "have agreed, and what the two of us are committed to, will be done."

After meeting with EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, Ross said Wednesday that "we really need tangible progress. The president's patience is not unlimited."

Malmstrom says EU requests for talks on a limited deal appear to have been ignored "so the ball is in their court."