ETFs to Watch April 10, 2013 (BRF, JNK, XOP)

Here is the ETF Professor's ETF Watch List for Wednesday, April 10, 2013.
The Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSE:TAN) should be in play again.
Continue Reading Below
Give the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE:XOP) a look.
Keep an eye on the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotech Index Fund (NYSE:FBT).
Emerging markets plays of the day: Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSE:BRF), iShares MSCI Chile Investable Market Index Fund (NYSE:ECH) and the iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund (NYSE:EWY).
Forex play of the day: CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSE:FXC).
Bond play of the day: SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (NYSE:JNK).
Advertisement
(c) 2013 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.