ETF Assets Jump 27% in 2012

The combined assets of U.S. listed exchange-traded fund (ETFs) jumped ended 2012 at $1.337 trillion, according to the Investment Company Institute (ICI).

The increase in assets invested in ETFs showed a 27.6% gain compared to levels in December 2011.

Assets in domestic equity ETFs increased $146.31 billion since December 2011, and global equity ETFs assets rose $83.41 billion during this period. At the end of December 2012, assets of bond funds were $243.20 billion and hybrid funds were $656 million.

During December, the value of all ETF shares issued exceeded that of shares redeemed by $32.58 billion. In December 2011, the value of all ETF shares issued exceeded that of shares redeemed by $18.52 billion.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) with $126 billion in assets is the world's largest ETF. SPY, which just celebrated its 20-year anniversary on January 22 is also the first U.S. listed ETF launched.

The second largest ETF by assets is the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) with $70 billion and the Vanguard Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) rounds out the top three with $61 billion. The ICI's monthly statistical collection also includes the value of shares issued and redeemed by exchange-traded funds.