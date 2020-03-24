Elon Musk donates ventilators to California

California hospitals are getting much needed ventilators in the fight against the coronavirus.

Elon Musk purchased 1,000 ventilators and donated them to help patients, the state’s governor said Monday.

“They’ve arrived in Los Angeles… It was a heroic effort,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a press conference, according to the New York Post.

Musk tweeted the details on Monday night, purchasing the machines from China.

Musk announced last week, that if there is a shortage, his company could make ventilators.

