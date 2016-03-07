EIA: U.S. Shale Oil Output To Fall 106,000 Barrels a Day In April

Oil production from seven major U.S. shale plays is expected to fall by 106,000 barrels a day in April from March to total 4.871 million barrels a day, according to a monthly report from the Energy Information Administration released Monday. Oil output at the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas is forecast to see the biggest decline, down 58,000 barrels a day in April, as the Bakken shale play, which stretches from Canada into North Dakota and Montana, is expected to see output fall by 28,000 barrels a day, the report said. April oil continued to trade higher, up $1.73, or 4.8%, to trade at $37.65 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
