Earnings scheduled for the week of 7/23/2018

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

MONDAY

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Comcast Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.