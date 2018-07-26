Dunkin': 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $60.5 million.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

Continue Reading Below

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The owner of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbin chains posted revenue of $350.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $342 million.

Dunkin' shares have increased 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 33 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNKN