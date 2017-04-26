Dow Losing 10 Points From Stocks Of Companies Reporting Earnings

Shares of the companies that reported earnings early Wednesday are subtracting a combined total of about 10 points from the Dow Jones Industrial Average . United Technologies Corp. beat first-quarter profit and revenue expectations, and the stock rose $2.02, or 1.7%, to pace the Dow's gainers. That was adding about 14 points to the Dow's price. Procter & Gamble Co. missed revenue expectations, and the stock shed $1.61, or 1.8%, to lead the Dow losers. That shaved about 11 points off the Dow's price. Shares of Boeing Co. , which also missed revenue estimates, were the second-biggest Dow loser as they fell $1.96, or 1.1%, to subtract about 13 points from the Dow. The Dow was up 55 points in midday trade, with 20 of its 30 components gaining ground.
