Don't Worry -- Netflix, Inc. Has Ordered Up a Second Helping of "Stranger Things"

Image source: Netflix.

You saw this coming from a mile away, but now it's written in stone. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has ordered up a second season of this summer's runaway hit, Stranger Things.

The digital video maven didn't share this news by a boring press release. True to form, Netflix chose an all-out blitz across social media channels instead. Simultaneous posts on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube all contained the same video promotion, and the same simple takeaway: "The adventure continues. Stranger Things 2 is coming to Netflix 2017."

The posts tallied more than 1 million views in less than two hours. That response proves a couple of things. First, there's a large and curious audience for Stranger Things, hungry for more of this nostalgia-flavored supernatural mystery show. Second, social media was exactly the right platform for sharing this news and reaching a massive audience very quickly.

Before we go any further, let me fill you in on the video announcement -- just in case you haven't checked your Twitter feed or Facebook wall today:

"In the fall of 1984, the adventure continues." The second season will follow closely on the story threads in the first helping, which took place in the fall of 1983. Without stirring up too many spoiler alerts, let's just say that the first season left plenty of questions unsolved and ready for further development.

The show was an instant hit, whipping up a frenzy on both traditional and social media. This Netflix original is currently the most talked-about and looked-for TV show on IMDB, ahead of established blockbusters like Game of Thrones and Mr. Robot. Star Winona Ryder is in her most intense spotlight of the last decade or more, and Stranger Things made instant stars out of Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan).

So yeah, it's no surprise to see Netflix going back to this successful till. This is exactly the kind of word-of-mouth builder the company wants, making its job of attracting new subscribers that much easier. This is why Netflix is pumping more than $1 billion into creating original shows this year, and why that budget will only increase over the next few years.

Stranger Things gets the job done, and Netflix is not afraid to chase the next potential eyeball magnet. The company currently has nearly 100 original shows, documentaries, movies, and comedy specials slated for streaming in the next couple of years -- and keeps announcing more content deals.

