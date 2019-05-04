Domino's Takes the Next Step in Delivery Tracking

Domino's (NYSE: DPZ) can arguably be considered a technology company that happens to be in the pizza business. The chain has worked very hard to make it convenient to order food for its customers. That has involved developing a best-in-class app that includes the company's order tracker, a way for consumers to track the progress of their pizza. This technology allows users to see when their food gets made, when it leaves the store, and roughly when it will arrive.

Now Domino's wants its customers to be able to track their orders with even more precision. To make that happen, it's testing a GPS-based feature with which consumers can follow their drivers to know exactly when their food will arrive.

What is Domino's doing?

Over the past few years, Domino's has mixed real innovation with silly gimmicks: The company has refined its app to streamline its ordering prices, and it has tried silly things like using reindeer to deliver pizzas. This latest effort, which is being tested in 27 company-owned stores, will let customers follow their drivers via GPS through the Domino's app or website.

People using this technology will receive estimated delivery times and access to a map showing where their drivers are. They will also have the option to receive SMS notifications (text messages) that tell them when their orders are about two minutes away from being delivered.

The technology also allows a driver to call a customer with a single touch in case there's a question about the delivery. Store managers can also use the tracking feature to see where all there drivers are in order to operate more efficiently.

