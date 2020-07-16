Domino's Pizza sales surge amid coronavirus lockdowns

Domino’s Pizza profit surged 29 percent in the three months through June as consumers chowed down on pizza while riding out the COVID-19 pandemic from home.

Continue Reading Below

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based pizza chain earned $118.7 million, or $2.99 a share, as revenue jumped 13 percent year-over-year to $920 million. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $2.24 a share on revenue of $911.5 million.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DPZ DOMINOS PIZZA INC 413.68 +11.38 +2.83%

"I have never been more proud of our system of franchisees, operators and corporate team members for their continued passion and innovative spirit," CEO Ritch Allison said in a statement.

U.S. same-store sales spiked 16 percent from a year ago on their way to a 37th consecutive quarter of growth. Meanwhile, international sales were up 1.3 percent, gaining for the 106th straight quarter.

The company opened a net 84 locations during the second quarter, 39 in the U.S. and 45 overseas.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Domino’s shares rose 40.8 percent year-to-date through Wednesday while the S&P 500 was down 1.3 percent.