Domino's Pizza sales surge amid coronavirus lockdowns

US same store sales spike 16% from a year ago

Fox Business Briefs: Domino's U.S. sales accelerated in April as customers stay at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.video

Domino's selling more pizzas

Domino’s Pizza profit surged 29 percent in the three months through June as consumers chowed down on pizza while riding out the COVID-19 pandemic from home.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based pizza chain earned $118.7 million, or $2.99 a share, as revenue jumped 13 percent year-over-year to $920 million. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $2.24 a share on revenue of $911.5 million.

DPZDOMINOS PIZZA INC413.68+11.38+2.83%

"I have never been more proud of our system of franchisees, operators and corporate team members for their continued passion and innovative spirit," CEO Ritch Allison said in a statement.

U.S. same-store sales spiked 16 percent from a year ago on their way to a 37th consecutive quarter of growth. Meanwhile, international sales were up 1.3 percent, gaining for the 106th straight quarter.

The company opened a net 84 locations during the second quarter, 39 in the U.S. and 45 overseas.

Domino’s shares rose 40.8 percent year-to-date through Wednesday while the S&P 500 was down 1.3 percent.