Domino's Pizza: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $111.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $2.62.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $362 million, or $8.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.43 billion.

Domino's Pizza shares have climbed 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DPZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DPZ