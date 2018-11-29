Dollar Tree: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $281.8 million.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $5.54 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $6.1 billion to $6.21 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.26 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.86 to $4.95 per share, with revenue ranging from $22.72 billion to $22.83 billion.

Dollar Tree shares have declined 22 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 3 percent. The stock has declined 17 percent in the last 12 months.

