Dollar General: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $334.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.26.

Continue Reading Below

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 23 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.42 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Twenty-three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.39 billion.

Dollar General expects full-year earnings to be $5.85 to $6.05 per share.

Dollar General shares have increased 20 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 4 percent. The stock has risen 27 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Advertisement

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DG