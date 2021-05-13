Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

DOJ, IRS reportedly investigating Binance crypto exchange

Binance is one of world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges

close
Fox Business' Charlie Gasparino says crypto investors believe regulation could trigger a possible market crash. video

Cryptocurrency users struggle to unlock accounts on Binance: Report

Fox Business' Charlie Gasparino says crypto investors believe regulation could trigger a possible market crash.

Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is under investigation by the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

ELON MUSK'S BITCOIN BASHING CONTINUES, CRATERS CRYPTOS

As part of the inquiry, the officials who probe money laundering and tax offenses have sought information from individuals with insight into Binance's business, the report said.

"We take our legal obligations very seriously and engage with regulators and law enforcement in a collaborative fashion," a spokesperson for Binance said in an email, adding that the company does not comment on specific matters or inquiries.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We have worked hard to build a robust compliance program that incorporates anti-money laundering principles and tools used by financial institutions to detect and address suspicious activity," the spokesperson added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The investigation comes after Germany’s financial regulator BaFin last month warned that Binance risked being fined for offering its securities-tracking digital tokens without publishing an investor prospectus.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel